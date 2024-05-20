Here's Timing For Storm System Accompanying Cold Front: 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, Monday, May 20, will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

The mercury will climb into the low 80s on Tuesday, May 21, amid mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, May 22 looks to be the hottest day of the week.

The high temperature will hit the upper 80s in some spots, with higher humidity.

“Temperatures by midweek across the Northeast will reach levels typically experienced in the middle of summer,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.

Thursday, May 23 will start with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s before the cold front moves in late afternoon.

The front will be accompanied by scattered showers and storms that will last through the evening.

The outlook for Friday, May 24 calls for mostly sunny skies and more comfortable temps, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

