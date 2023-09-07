Here's Timing For Separate Rounds Of Storms That Will Bring Relief From Heat

The high temperature on Thursday, Sept. 7 will generally be in the low 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s due to high humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the region until early Thursday evening.

Clouds will increase Thursday night as the unsettled conditions arrive, prompting the separate storm chances.

The first chance for showers and thunderstorms will be in the overnight hours leading into Friday morning, Sept. 8.

It will be partly sunny Friday, and not as warm, with a high temperature in the mid-80s before the next chance for showers and thunderstorms from the middle of the afternoon into Friday evening.

Saturday, Sept. 9 will be mainly cloudy with some peeks of sun and a high temperature in the low 80s. Storms will be more widespread with the activity starting in the middle of the afternoon into the middle of the evening.

About a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected, with higher amounts possible where there are the heaviest thunderstorms.

It will remain cloudy on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. Scattered showers are likely in the afternoon and evening.

Monday, Sept. 11 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 70s and a chance of morning and afternoon showers.

