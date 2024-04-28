Here's Timing For Round Of Thunderstorms Headed To Region, 5-Day Forecast

The system's time frame is late in the day on Sunday, April 28, into the early morning hours on Monday, April 29, according to the National Weather Service.

Ahead of its arrival, partial sunshine will develop later in the morning and for the early afternoon on Sunday.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid-70s.

After the system passes through overnight, ending well before daybreak, the skies will clear, becoming mostly sunny on Monday.

There will be a summer-like feel as temperatures rise into the upper 70s and reach the low 80s in some spots.

Clouds will return to wrap up the month on Tuesday, April 30 with temperatures more seasonable, with highs generally in the upper 60s.

As clouds increase, there will be a chance of showers from the mid-afternoon into the middle of the evening.

Clouds will linger at the start of the next month, with more scattered showers possible in the morning on Wednesday, May 1.

The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

The outlook for Thursday, May 2, calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

