Here's Timing For Next Round Of Storms Taking Aim At Northeast After Brief Dry Break

The time frame for the new system is Saturday, June 29, in the afternoon and evening.

'The Northeast is likely to experience another bump in temperatures and humidity levels over the weekend, with another round of showers and thunderstorms," according to AccuWeather.com.

The system will arrive after a brief break from stormy weather on both Thursday, June 27, and Friday, Jun 28.

Thursday will be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be the pick of the week weather-wise, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase Saturday on a day in which the high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

The storm system is on track to arrive from west to east starting in the late afternoon, with showers becoming likely at night.

About a quarter-inch of precipitation is expected, with locally higher amounts.

Sunday, June 30 will be mainly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

Amid high humidity, showers will be likely in the afternoon and into the evening. A scattered thunderstorm is also possible.

The outlook for Monday, July 1 calls for sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.