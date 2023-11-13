Here's Timing For New Shift In Weather Pattern, Arrival Of Unsettled Conditions

Monday will be sunny and brisk with patchy morning frost and a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

The outlook for Tuesday, Nov. 14 calls for sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

It will remain sunny, brisk, and dry on Wednesday, Nov. 15 with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 16 will mark the end of the stretch of chilly days as the high temperature will rise to the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Temps are expected to be above average into the weekend with unsettled weather arriving on Friday, Nov. 17.

Rainfall could become widespread overnight into Saturday morning, Nov. 18.

