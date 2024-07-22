Here's Timing For New Rounds Of Showers, Storms During Days-Long Unsettled Stretch

Clouds will gradually thicken on Monday, July 22, and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Showers will be possible in the afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours, especially in areas farther north and inland.

Tuesday, July 23, will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from the midday into the evening.

Showers and storms will linger into Wednesday, July 24, with storms in the afternoon. About half an inch of rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts.

Look for more of the same on Thursday, July 25, with mostly cloudy skies, afternoon showers likely, and more storms possible from around 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The unsettled stretch will wrap up just before the weekend arrives, with mostly sunny skies on Friday, July 26, and a high temperature in the mid-80s.

