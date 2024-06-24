Here's Timing For New Round Of Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts, Drenching Downpours

Separate systems swept through on three consecutive days, ending Sunday, June 23.

According to the National Weather Service, overnight clearing will be followed by a mainly sunny and breezy day on Monday, June 24.

The high temperature will generally be around 80 degrees with 10 to 15 mile-per-hour winds out of the west and gusts as high as 25 to even 30 mph.

It will remain sunny on Tuesday, June 25, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Humidity will increase on Wednesday, June 26, which could fuel the new round of afternoon and evening showers and storms on a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the low 90s.

Storms will be packed with damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours, with hail possible, according to AccuWeather.com.

The most likely time frame for storms on Wednesday will be from around 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., though scattered storms will remain possible throughout the evening into the early morning hours.

Showers could linger until just after daybreak on Thursday, June 27, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

The outlook for Friday, June 28, calls for sunny skies with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

