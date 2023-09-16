New Update: Tropical System Expected To Become Major Hurricane

Now, attention has turned to what is expected to be the next major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Tropical Depression 15 is moving north-northwest at 16 miles per hour over the open Atlantic toward the Caribbean Sea. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, according to a brand-new update from the National Hurricane Center.

"The factors driving the potential for strengthening as the system moves along are very high ocean water temperatures and light winds higher up in the atmosphere, known as wind shear to meteorologists," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

It's expected to become a hurricane of Category 3 status or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

When it first becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Nigel.

For more on Tropical Depression 15, check this page from the National Hurricane Center.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

