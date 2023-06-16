New Update: Gunman Dead After Shooting New York State Police Trooper During Traffic Stop

The suspect accused of shooting a New York State Police trooper during a traffic stop in upstate New York later shot himself to death.

Emergency crews in Schenectady County were initially called at around 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 16, with reports that a trooper had been shot on I-88 in the town Duanesburg.

According to State Police, the incident began when the trooper stopped an SUV near Exit 23 after observing the vehicle going more than 100 miles per hour.

As the trooper was walking up to the vehicle, the driver rolled down the window and opened fire, striking the trooper once in the arm. The trooper then returned fire.

The shooter and a passenger then fled the vehicle, running into a nearby wooded area, according to police.

Following the shooting, dozens of police vehicles from multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Within two hours, police located and arrested the passenger, who was not injured.

Officers found the gunman near Darby Hill Road in Duanesburg suffering from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his name.

The trooper, identified by State Police as Richard Albert, was taken to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. As of Friday afternoon, he was listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

"There is currently no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing," New York State Police said in a statement.

In response to the shooting, I-88 was shut down in both directions between Exit 23 and Exit 24 for several hours.

Gov. Kathy Hochul later addressed the shooting in a statement on Twitter, saying:

"Every day, @nyspolice troopers put their safety on the line to protect us. One of our troopers was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop today. Thankfully, he is expected to recover. My thoughts are with our trooper's family and loved ones."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

