Heartbreaking Obituary Remembers NJ Mom, 45, Killed Camping With Family In Catskills

Carol Luistro was inside of her family's camper at the Russell Brook Campground in the Town of Colchester, NY when it was struck by a fallen tree around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, June 30, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Luistro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carol's obituary on the Shook Funeral Home website says she was born and raised in Jersey City where she met her husband, Lloyd Luistro. The two welcomed their two boys, Daniel and Max, while living in Bayonne before moving as a family to Edison. In addition to her husband and sons, Carol cared for her mother, Danelia.

Carol was "the number one cheerleader in all of her boys activities" and looked forward to growing old with Lloyd, her obituary said. She had her bachelor's in marketing, having worked in the field for many years in New York City, later switching to real estate.

Lloyd Luistro mourned the loss of his wife on social media, saying:

To those that don’t know, my wife…my heart…for 17 yrs, Carol Luistro, passed away in a camping accident Sunday morning. It was unexpected and heartbreaking 💔. My world is upside down right now. She was so full of life and enjoyed going out with friends and family every chance we got. She brought so much joy to me and our sons. I keep asking myself why? And why in that way! I pray you are definitely in a better place right now. And that you are surrounded by those loved ones that passed before you. Please give strength to me and the boys. Please be the first one to greet me when it’s my time. I LOVE YOU BEB! I MISS YOU SOO MUCH!!!

Visitation will be Monday, July 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shook Funeral Home in Clifton. a Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 9 at 11 a.m., at St. Matthew the Apostle RC Church in Edison. Cremation will be private.

Click here for Carol Luistro's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.