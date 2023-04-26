Developing: Multiple Injuries After Head-On Hudson Valley Crash Between School Bus, Car

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 in New Castle on Lake Road, New Castle Police said.

The incident involved a head-on collision between a school bus and a car that somehow veered into the southbound lane on Lake Road, injuring at least nine people, according to a report by WABC.

The injured were taken to Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla, the outlet reported. Info on the extent of the injuries has not yet been released.

As police investigate the crash, Lake Road will be closed between Croton Lake Road and Crow Hill Road "for the foreseeable future," the department said.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area and use a detour while the investigation continues.

More details about the crash are expected to be released by police shortly.

