Hudson Valley Hit Hard By Severe Storm

The severe storm occurred in Orange County around 7:20 a.m., Wednesday, May 23, in the Village of Greenwood Lake, a hamlet of Warwick.

The Orange County Emergency Services Division of Emergency Management is currently on scene in the village, assisting the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS with issues related to the storm, officials said.

The department said it is working with the National Weather Service to identify the exact type of weather event that occurred and caused the increased call volume received by Orange County 911.

Some 34 calls were received reporting various issues related to the storm, such as downed trees and power lines, alarm activations, vehicle rescues, gas leaks, structural damage reports, and other fire-type calls, officials said.

There are approximately 2,700 residents without power, and Orange and Rockland Utility Company is currently working to restore power. A restore time has not been announced.

Village officials said residents needing emergency services due to the storm should call 911.

Officials ask residents to stay off the roadways while tree removal and power lines are restored.

In addition, they are warned not to touch or go near any downed lines and to call the utility company to report them.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

