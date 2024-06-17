Gordon Ramsay 'Lucky To Be Here' After New England Accident Leaves Him Hospitalized

The world-renowned celebrity chef, restaurateur, and reality TV star took to social media Saturday, June 15, to issue a public service announcement after suffering a “really bad” bicycle accident during a recent ride in Connecticut.

“It really shook me and honestly, I’m lucky to be here,” the 57-year-old Ramsay said in a video shared on his official TikTok and Instagram accounts.

He went on to praise the “incredible” trauma surgeons, doctors, and nurses who cared for him at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

“They were amazing,” Ramsay said. “But honestly, you’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care the fact that these helmets cost money. They’re crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.”

Writing on Instagram, the notoriously fiery-tempered Ramsay told fans he did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but said he was “a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.” In the clip, he lifts his white chef’s jacket to reveal a large, deep purple bruise covering his entire left side.

“I’m lucky to be standing here. I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week and I’m sort of getting through it,” he said. “But I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.”

He wrapped his video by wishing everyone a happy Father’s Day before urging his followers to “please, please, please, please wear a helmet.”

“Because if I didn't, honestly I wouldn’t be here now.”

