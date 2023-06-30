GOP Presidential Hopeful Ron DeSantis Cancels Rockland County Fundraiser

The $6,600-a-person event was slated to be held in Rockland County at the Crowne Plaza in Suffern on Thursday, June 29.

LBGTQ groups and local Democrats were planning protests during the event.

But earlier in the week, DeSantis moved the fundraiser to a more remote location, reportedly in New Jersey, officials familiar with the event said.

DeSantis' office did not return phone calls regarding the change.

Also upset about the event, was Rockland County GOP Chair Lawrence Garvey who told Politico he had not received word about the event with "major business leaders."

“The Republican Party is a big tent and we’re always honored to have national figures come to Rockland County," Garvey told Politico. "At the same time there’s courtesies and protocols involved."

Garvey added that he was "disappointed" he did not receive an apology for the slight, Politico said.

The Rockland event was planned by Seth Gribetz, an Englewood, New Jersey investor, and Buffalo real estate executive Nick Sinatra, who was a political director at the Bush White House, the news outlet added.

Members who planned to protest could not be reached for comment.

No word if DeSantis plans to visit the Hudson Valley in the future.

