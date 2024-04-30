'Every Parent's Worst Fear': Hit-Run Leaves UAlbany Freshman With Brain Swelling, Broken Bones

Alexa Kropf, age 18, of Floral Park, was hit at around midnight Saturday, April 27, while walking along Hudson Avenue, just blocks from the UAlbany campus.

When officers arrived, they found the freshman lying in the roadway with a serious head injury and a broken leg, according to Albany Police.

Witnesses told investigators that Kropf was struck by a man who was driving an illegal dirt bike at a high rate of speed while weaving and out of groups of people in the roadway. He then fled the scene.

The teen was thrown into the air and landed on the pavement several feet away. She was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital in critical condition and was placed in an induced coma.

In an update on GoFundMe shared Monday, April 29, Kropf’s family said she underwent two surgeries on both her pelvis and leg that “went really well.” Doctors put a plate in her tibia due to the compound fracture.

The news came one day after doctors completed a second surgery on her brain to stabilize swelling.

“Roni and Jim are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from each and every one of you and they are BEYOND grateful,” organizer Christine M. said on GoFundMe. "This situation is every parent’s worst fear. Thank you all once more for your kindness and support."

The campaign has raised nearly $60,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

No suspects had been publicly identified or arrested as of Tuesday, April 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-458-5628 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

The city of Albany banned ATVs and dirt bikes on any street, sidewalk, or park in 2021 following an increase in collisions.

