Girl Injured After Jumping Out Of School Bus In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Orange County around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, on I-84 in Middletown.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel with the New York State Police, a yellow Omni bus carrying 29 passengers was traveling east on I-84 in the town of Montgomery from Camp Pupa in Sullivan County.

The bus was headed to an amusement park in Danbury, Connecticut, when the rear passenger-side tire blew out, forcing the bus to slow down suddenly, Nevel said.

Nevel said the girl opened the rear emergency exit and jumped while the bus was still in motion, leading to a severe head injury when she struck the roadway.

She was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla and is currently in critical condition, he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, please get in touch with the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

