Gilgo Beach Murders: New Hulu Series Focuses On Missed Warning Signs

The streaming network has just launched the all-new series "TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders," analyzing the decades-long investigation revolving around the infamous series of killings between 1996 and 2011.

Episode 1 centers on missed warning signs in the case, including an interview with a roommate of one of the victims who gave police a detailed description of Heuermann and his vehicle, a distinct-looking Chevrolet Avalanche, more than a decade ago that was not pursued until the Suffolk County Police Department launched a task force to investigate the case in 2022.

The 59-year-old Heuermann resided with his wife and two children at the Massapequa Park home where he grew up at the time of his arrest last month.

The episode also features an interview with an escort and stylist who says she dined with Heuermann in 2015 and sensed she was in danger when he asked her if she knew about the Gilgo Beach killings.

