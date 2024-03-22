George Santos Leaving ‘Embarrassing’ GOP, Will Run For NY House Seat As Independent

Poll Who would you rather represent New York's 1st District in Congress? George Santos (I) Nick LaLota (R) John Avlon (D) Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who would you rather represent New York's 1st District in Congress? George Santos (I) 6%

Nick LaLota (R) 26%

John Avlon (D) 68% Back to Vote

The ex-lawmaker from Long Island – who was ousted from his 3rd District seat representing parts of Nassau County and Queens – announced that he is leaving the Republican Party on Friday, March 22, following what he described as an “embarrassing showing” in the House hours earlier.

He was no doubt referring to the House’s passage of a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills to avert a government shutdown. The budget bill passed with more Democratic than Republican support and prompted Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to file a motion to remove Rep. Mike Johnson as House speaker.

“After today’s embarrassing showing in the house I have reflected and decided that I can no longer be part of the Republican Party,” Santos said on X. “The Republican Party continues to lie and swindle its voter base. I in good conscience cannot affiliate myself with a party that stands for nothing and falls for everything.”

The 35-year-old Santos said he is officially suspending his petition in New York’s 1st Congressional District to access the ballot as a Republican and will be filing to run as an Independent.

“I will take my Ultra MAGA/Trump supporting values to the ballot in November as an Independent,” he said.

He closed out his post by telling Republican Rep. Nick LaLota and Democrat John Avlon that he will “see you boys in November,” followed by a kissy face emoji.

Responding to Santos’ announcement, LaLota told NBC News that Santos’ expulsion from Congress was “good for the nation and his resignation from the Republican Party is good for common sense conservatives.”

“Santos can watch me defend this important swing district and the November election results from his prison cell as he’s being held accountable for stealing an election and ripping off donors.”

Friday’s announcement came weeks after Santos announced that he was mounting a political comeback bid following his historic ouster from Congress in December 2023 amid mounting accusations of criminality.

He is facing a total of 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial beginning in September.

Democrat Tom Suozzi, who formerly held the 3rd District seat before mounting an unsuccessful bid for New York governor, won a special election filling the remainder of Santos' term in February, defeating Republican Nassau County Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip.

What Do You Think?

Who would you rather represent New York's 1st District in Congress? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.