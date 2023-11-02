Gas Explosion Collapses Home In Hudson Valley; Injuries Reported (Developing)

The Dutchess County incident happened at around 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, in the village of Wappingers Falls, at a single-family home on Brick Row near Mill Street.

Firefighters are working at a fire and building collapse with several streets closed around Mesier Park, according to the Dutchess County Emergency Management department.

A spokesperson for Central Hudson Gas & Electric told ABC 7 that a contractor struck a 3/4-inch gas line and that caused a fire and explosion.

Photos on Facebook showed at least two medevac helicopters waiting near the scene.

Electricity and gas service has been disconnected to the immediate area.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying she has been briefed on the collapse.

“New Yorkers: please follow directions from law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe,” she said.

Emergency officials told people to avoid the area around Mesier Park, including Main Street and North Mesier Avenue.

East and West Main streets are closed between South and Delavergne avenues due to the large police and fire department response.

