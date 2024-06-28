Funeral Services Held For Boy, Mother Fatally Struck By Bus In Hudson Valley

A funeral Mass was held on Friday morning, June 28 at the St. Augustine Church in Larchmont for Mamaroneck residents Michael Donovan Volpe, age 6, and his mother, 43-year-old Molly Murphey Donovan, who were both killed on Thursday, June 20 after being struck by a school bus while walking to the Mamaroneck Avenue School.

The two were hit by a school bus at the intersection of New Street and Mamaroneck Avenue, the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department said.

According to Murphey Donovan's obituary, the two were beloved members of the Mamaroneck community.

Born and raised in Pueblo, Colorado, Murphey Donovan attended Rye High School and went on to graduate from Michigan State University and Duke University School of Law.

She lived and worked in New York, her obituary said.

Her son, Michael, who was also known as Mikey, was known for his "pure spirit, breathtaking love, and passionate intellect," according to his obituary.

He was a quiet boy who would often "walk into his kindergarten class with a half-smile on his face," according to Village of Mamaroneck Mayor Sharon Torres, who spoke during a vigil held for Volpe and Murphey Donovan on Sunday, June 23.

Torres and other village officials gave a statement in the days following the crash, calling the incident a "stark reminder of how precious and fragile life truly is."

"As we mourn this deep loss, let us also find strength in each other. Our community is built on love, support, and compassion. Together, we can offer comfort to those who are grieving and remind ourselves to live our lives with gratitude and kindness," officials added.

Officials also said a crossing guard would be added to the intersection where the crash happened for the rest of the school year and the summer program. Additionally, because Mamaroneck Avenue is a Westchester County-owned street, the county has agreed to adjust the timing of the pedestrian walk sign and traffic lights at the intersection to improve safety for pedestrians.

According to police, the bus that struck Volpe and Murphey Donovan had been traveling eastbound from New Street and turning left onto Mamaroneck Avenue with the green light while on its way to the Mamaroneck Avenue School. As it turned, several parents and students had been crossing the street at the crosswalk with the walk sign on.

The bus driver, a 68-year-old Mount Vernon man, is cooperating with investigators. His identity is being withheld as authorities continue to investigate the crash. No charges are pending against him, police added.

In the days after the crash, a Change.org petition was created by community members to call for increased traffic safety at intersections near the school. Over 4,800 people had signed it as of Friday, June 28.

