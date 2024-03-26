Fundraiser Created For 2 Little Girls Of Rockland County Murder-Suicide Victim

Rockland County resident Colleen Williston, age 35, of Stony Point, was killed on Tuesday, March 19, by 38-year-old Sean Kelly, of Stony Point during a murder-suicide.

Family friend Amanda Reese said the fundraising effort would help Williston's parents, Paula and Bob Williston, care for her two young daughters, Ivy and Violet, both under the age of 5, and set up a fund for the children's future needs.

"This loss is something that no one should ever have to endure, and no one should ever have to bury their child," Reese said.

Reese said the children will need clothes, supplies, toys, and other needs.

"Any money raised will go to Paula and Bob to jumpstart and plan for their new life with these two little girls and money will also be set aside for the girl’s future," Reese added. "Any amount will help and if you can’t donate, please share this."

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe effort.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.