'Fun Ride': Orange County Restaurant Sets Date For Permanent Closure

Orange County's Mama Roux, located in the city of Newburgh at 96 Broadway, will open for its last day of business on Sunday, Oct. 8, the owners announced on social media.

In their closing announcement, the owners did not give a reason but instead expressed gratitude toward their customers.

"Thank you to all of our guests for supporting us for the last 4 years," they wrote, adding, "BOY THAT WAS A FUN RIDE!! Mama's going on to a new chapter."

The Southern hospitality restaurant is known for dishes such as Mama's fried chicken, steak frites, and pork belly burnt ends.

The news of the eatery's closing prompted an outpouring of grief from former visitors on social media.

"So sorry to see you close. I will miss the gumbo and fine hospitality," commented Winifred H.

"Wow! This makes us so sad but happy for whatever your next adventure is!" wrote Lora E.

Although the restaurant will soon be coming to an end, it will not be without fanfare, as the owners said that closing parties would soon be scheduled.

