Frito-Lay Issues Recall For Tostitos Product That May Contain Undeclared Ingredient

Frito-Lay today issued the voluntary recall for select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips due to the possible presence of an undeclared milk allergen, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the announcement said.

While the front of the affected jar is correctly labeled as Tostitos Avocado Salsa, the back of the jar is mislabeled with another product’s nutrition information and declarations, Frito-Lay said, noting that "as a result, the allergen milk is not declared on the label."

The product covered by the recall was distributed nationwide at retail stores and via e-commerce channels. Consumers would have been able to purchase the jars as early as Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The recalled products have a UPC barcode ending in 0559 and a "Best-by date" of either 2 NOV 23 or 3 NOV 23.

No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes, or dip variety packs are recalled.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately.

Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

