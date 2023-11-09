Fair 56°

SHARE

Fraud Scammer Who Took Nearly $50K From Hudson Valley Resident Nabbed, Police Say

A man who successfully pulled off a fraud scam of a Hudson Valley resident for more than $50,000 was nabbed by police following an investigation.

<p>A scammer who made off with more than $50,000 of a Wallkill resident's money was nabbed by police.&nbsp;</p>

A scammer who made off with more than $50,000 of a Wallkill resident's money was nabbed by police. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Kindle Canva
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Prashil Sha, age 22, of Maywood, New Jersey, was arrested and charged on Saturday, Oct. 21 with two counts of grand larceny for the incident that took place in Orange County in Wallkill. 

According to Lt. Roberet McLymore, of the Wallkill Police, an officer responded to a fraud report in the area of Moriah Lane.

An investigation by the department along with Homeland Security and the New York State Police led to the arrest of Sha after it was determined he was involved in a fraud scam of the victim on Thursday, Oct. 19, for $25,000 and for another $26,000 on Friday, Oct. 20, said McLymore.

Sha was processed and released with an appearance ticket until his next court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE