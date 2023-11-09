Fraud Scammer Who Took Nearly $50K From Hudson Valley Resident Nabbed, Police Say

Prashil Sha, age 22, of Maywood, New Jersey, was arrested and charged on Saturday, Oct. 21 with two counts of grand larceny for the incident that took place in Orange County in Wallkill.

According to Lt. Roberet McLymore, of the Wallkill Police, an officer responded to a fraud report in the area of Moriah Lane.

An investigation by the department along with Homeland Security and the New York State Police led to the arrest of Sha after it was determined he was involved in a fraud scam of the victim on Thursday, Oct. 19, for $25,000 and for another $26,000 on Friday, Oct. 20, said McLymore.

Sha was processed and released with an appearance ticket until his next court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.