Former Trump Hater JD Vance Selected As Trump's VP

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio was announced as the pick by Trump on Truth Social just ahead of his appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The post reads as follows:

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…."

The announcement comes on the heels of the assassination attempt on Trump, which left one man dead, and two others injured, in addition to a US Congressman's nephew was grazed in the neck by a bullet.

JD Vance is a surprising pick based on his past negative comments about Trump.

Vance previously described Trump as "America’s Hitler” and a “cynical asshole,” and explained that he believed Americans would have to be “idiots" to vote for him.

But some people think Vance might have changed his mind about Trump and think this could all be water under the bridge.

