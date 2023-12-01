Former Officer Avoids Prison Time After Stealing From Hudson Valley Charity For Children

New Rochelle resident Christopher Greco, age 52, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for stealing from Christopher’s Voice, Inc., a New Rochelle-based charity for autistic children that he co-founded, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to officials, Greco, a 25-year veteran of the New Rochelle Police Department who retired in August 2021, admitted to stealing $24,000 from the organization and spending it on himself and his family for personal purchases made between Jan. 1, 2018 and May 31, 2023.

These purchases were made in the form of debit transactions, cash withdrawals, and checks written to himself, according to the DA's Office.

Greco was arrested by the DA's Office on Thursday, Sept. 21 after an investigation. He pleaded guilty to petit larceny on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in New Rochelle City Court.

As part of his plea agreement, Greco paid full restitution to the charity and is also required to transfer the charity's remaining funds of $49,750 to the Westchester-based nonprofit Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation, which provides long-term care to children with medical conditions.

Greco will also have to file to dissolve Christopher’s Voice, Inc. with the New York State Attorney General’s Office. He is prohibited from performing charitable activity and accepting charitable donations while he waits for the organization to be dissolved, officials said.

"After stealing money for more than five years from a charity he founded, this defendant has admitted his wrongdoing," Rocah said, adding, "This defendant is being held accountable for his criminal conduct and betrayal of trust. We were able to secure the return of the stolen funds and insured that they will be used to support a reputable organization that helps children in need.”

