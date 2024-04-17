Former Nyack Resident Rosie O'Donnell Lists Penthouse With Sauna, Private Balcony For $7.5M

New York native Rosie O’Donnell has listed her Manhattan penthouse condo – located in Midtown East at 255 East 49th Street – for a cool $7.5 million.

The 62-year-old “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Flintstones” star is again trying to unload the swanky four bedroom, three bathroom abode after originally listing it for $8.3 million in the spring of 2023, according to People.

Inside, new buyers will enjoy 3,381-square-feet of “meticulously designed space” spread across three floors offering an “unparalleled living experience,” reads the listing from The Corcoran Group.

Among the many A-list amenities are a black granite wood burning fireplace, custom architectural lighting, and a glass-enclosed dining room with views of the East River and the northern skyline.

Looking to unwind after a long day of auditioning for your next big role? Check out the “chic” wet bar with a light-up onyx stone countertop and 70-bottle wine refrigerator.

Relax further in the walk-in steam shower, the free-standing soaking tub, or maybe the “decadent” two person Swedish sauna.

The crowning jewel, however, has to be the 1,620-square-foot private rooftop deck with its breathtaking views of the city.

“With four lavish bedrooms, three full bathrooms and unparalleled panoramic views of the iconic city skyline, this home exemplifies urban living at its finest,” the listing says.

A Long Island native, O’Donnell was born and raised in Suffolk County in Commack. She attended Commack High School where she was voted homecoming queen, prom queen, senior class president, and class clown.

She later attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and Boston University before dropping out of college to tour as a stand-up comedian in the early 1980s.

In addition to her many film and TV roles, she famously hosted her own nationally syndicated daytime talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which aired from 1996 to 2002.

O’Donnell is a former Hudson Valley resident, having previously owned five properties on one compound in the Rockland County hamlet of South Nyack. She also owns a home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Click here to view the complete listing from The Corcoran Group.

