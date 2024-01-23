Former HS Basketball Coach From Rockland Accused Of Sexually-Based Offenses: Police

In Virginia, the Arlington County Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating Rockland County native George Porcha, age 53, originally from Spring Valley and now of Winterville, North Carolina, after he was charged for multiple sexually-based offenses dating back to allegations made in 2022.

Now, investigators are concerned there could be additional victims.

According to the department, in October 2022, police initiated a "comprehensive investigation" after being tipped off about possible incidents involving minors and Porcha that happened between 2000 and 2003 when he was a girls basketball coach at Washington-Liberty High School (formerly Washington-Lee High School).

As a result of the investigation, warrants were issued this month for offenses involving two girls who were minors and students at Washington-Liberty High School at the time of the alleged instances.

No other details about the investigation are expected to be released.

Porcha was charged with carnal knowledge of a minor and taking indecent liberties with a child. The incident remains under investigation.

Before finding himself in hot water with the law, Porcha was a well-established coach, who made stops in Woodbridge, TV Williams High School, and also spend time overseeing college ball at West Virginia University, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Ole Miss.

Anyone with information or who may have been targeted by Porcha has been asked to contact Det. Pena at the Arlington County Police Department by calling (703) 228-4183 or emailing PPena@arlingtonva.us.

