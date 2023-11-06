Sister Act: Former First Daughters To Visit Hudson Valley; Here's Where

Both Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush will be in Northern Westchester visiting the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville at 364 Manville Rd. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. as part of their "Love Comes First" book tour.

The tour is meant to promote the sisters' new picture book, "Love Comes First," which centers on two siblings who wish upon a star for a new sibling.

During their visit, the two sisters will spend the evening discussing the "value of prioritizing love in our everyday actions," their childhood stories, and the joy they have both experienced as part of raising their children, according to the theater.

Tickets to the event are now on sale and will cost $45 for members of the theater or $55 for nonmembers. Each ticket will come with a copy of the duo's new picture book.

Both sisters are the daughters of former US President George W. Bush and have since become best-selling co-authors of the books "Sisters First," "The Superpower Sisterhood," and "Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life."

Additionally, Jenna Bush Hager is also a host of the NBC program "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" as well as the founder of TODAY’s Read with Jenna Book Club, while Barbara Pierce Bush is a board member and co-founder of Global Health Corps and the Vice President of Social Impact for the National Basketball Association.

Tickets for the event can be bought by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.