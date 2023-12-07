Potholes? $4.1 Million Repaving Project Coming To Rockland County Roadway

New York State Sen. Bill Weber (R-District 38) announced on Thursday, Dec. 7 the release of funds for the resurfacing of Route 45 in Rockland County from East Eckerson Road to the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Ramapo and other towns.

"This critical project, set to begin in Spring 2024, addresses long-standing concerns about road conditions in the Town of Ramapo (Hillcrest) and Villages of New Square and New Hempstead," Weber said.

The funding was released by Gov. Kathy Hochul to "support the renewal of state roadways impacted by extreme weather," and aligns with Weber's commitment to community safety and an upgraded infrastructure, the Senator said.

Weber said he plans to continue to work to push for additional funding for other road and infrastructure upgrades in the Rockland County area.

An exact date for the project has not been announced. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

