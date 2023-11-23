Forecasters Eyeing Potential Tropical System As End Of Hurricane Season Nears

It's located in the central subtropical Atlantic.

"This system could become a subtropical or tropical storm late this week or over the weekend," the National Hurricane Center said in a statement issued early Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 23.

No matter what happens with the system, the 2023 hurricane season, which began on Thursday, June 1, and ends on Thursday, Nov. 30, will have a higher number of named storms compared to the historical average.

There are now just two names remaining. on the storm list for the season: Vince and Whitney.

There have been 20 named storms this season, seven of which became hurricanes. Three of the hurricanes were Category 3 or higher.

The strongest storm. to hit the US this year was Idalia, which made landfall in Florida as a high-end Cat 3 storm in late August after briefly intensifying to Cat 4 status.

