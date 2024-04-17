Ford Recalls Over 450K Of Some Of Its Most Popular Models Over Safety Concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a report on Friday, April 12, saying sensors in the car could fail to notice a change in the battery's power. If the power drops too low, the vehicle could turn off or lose important components such as hazard lights if the car breaks down.

The Broncos were produced from February 2020 until March 2024. Ford Mavericks with this issue were made from February 2021 until October 2022. That amounts to 456,000 vehicles that will require service.

Owners affected by the recall should receive a letter from Ford by mid-May explaining the next steps. The repair will not cost the owner anything.

For more information on the recall or to find out if your vehicle's VIN is included, contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332, or call a local Ford or Lincoln dealer.

