Flu Cases Up, Now Deemed 'Prevalent' By NY Health Officials

New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald declared that influenza is “now prevalent” in the state on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The declaration requires healthcare workers who have not received this year’s flu vaccine to wear masks in places like hospitals, nursing homes, and hospices.

"Health care personnel who are not vaccinated against the flu this season need to take extra precautions and wear a mask in health care facilities, as they are exposed to sick patients and come into close contact with those most vulnerable to the flu," McDonald said.

"Everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot as it is the best way to protect yourself and will lessen the symptoms if you do get sick. It's not too late; get your flu shot today."

The declaration follows Department of Health data through Nov. 25 showing that week-over-week lab-confirmed flu cases are up 34 percent outside of New York City, climbing from 1,487 to 1,993.

In New York City, cases are up 21 percent, rising from 1,713 cases the previous week to 2,068.

So far this year, there have been two flu-related deaths among children in New York, officials said; one in Erie County and one in New York City.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and body aches. Some people may also experience vomiting or diarrhea.

Health officials recommended the following measures to help stop its spread:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when sick.

Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

You can find more information, including vaccine locations, on the Department of Health’s website.

