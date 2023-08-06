Flash Flood Risk: Here Are Projected Rainfall Totals As Rounds Of Storms Take Aim At Region

The time frame for precipitation is from Sunday night, Aug. 6 into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 8.

"If the heaviest rainfall moves over the same area, localized to scattered flash flooding is possible, mainly for Monday night, Aug. 7," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Sunday. "Some storms may also be strong to severe."

Ahead of the arrival of the slow-moving system, Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature again in the low 80s.

The storm system is due to arrive from west to east in the middle of the evening Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will then be possible throughout the day Monday through Tuesday morning before skies gradually become partly cloudy.

The high temperature Monday will be around 80 degrees and in the mid-80s on Tuesday.

Areas most at risk for flash flooding, especially eastern New York and western and central New England, are shown in red in the first image above.

For a look at projected rainfall amounts from Sunday night until Tuesday morning with the highest amounts, 4 to 6 inches, in areas shown in red in the second image above.

The outlook for Wednesday, Aug. 9 calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in. themid-80s.

