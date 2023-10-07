Fog/Mist 66°

Flash Flood Risk: Cold Front To Run Into Philippe, Bringing Heavy Downpours, Scattered Storms

A powerful cold front approaching from the west has triggered widespread rainfall that will collide with post-tropical cyclone Philippe, leading to the potential for flash flooding in parts of the Northeast.

The cold front moving from the rest triggering storm activity will collide with the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Philippe (marked in red at right). Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected rainfall totals Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7, with a widespread 1 to 2 inches and 2 to 4 inches in some spots. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Scattered to numerous drenching downpours and embedded thunderstorms will become widespread on Saturday morning, Oct. 7, and last into the late afternoon or early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the region until 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Some of the flooding could be locally significant," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Saturday. "If and where the heaviest rainfall rates develop, the flooding could become locally significant, causing disruption to transportation, flooding of basements, first-floor residences and businesses, and underground infrastructure, posing an elevated threat to life."

A widespread 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall is expected, with some areas seeing 3 to 4 inches "especially where any axis of heavier rain develops, and possibly remains for an hour or two," the weather service said, noting that in those areas, rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour are possible.

The cone of Philippe is expected to move over Maine, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick on Saturday. (See the red mark on the right in the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

For projected rainfall totals, click on the second image above.

The passage of the front will bring a drop in temperatures. Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid-60s and drop during the day.

Fall-like temperatures will return on Sunday, Oct. 8, and continue into early next week. Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Columbus Day will be cool on Monday, Oct. 9 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Clouds will increase Monday night, leading to a chance of showers overnight into Tuesday, Oct. 10, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

