First Look: NY's Lindsay Lohan To Star In 'Irish Wish' On Netflix

Posted on the platform X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Feb. 1, the streaming service shared an image of Lohan, the star of the film, sitting on the floor of what looks like a ruined wedding ceremony.

The film will follow Lohan, who plays Maddie, who travels to Ireland to be a bridesmaid for her best friend.

One little catch? Her friend is engaged to the love of Maddie’s life.

“Always a bridesmaid, never a bride — unless, of course, your best friend gets engaged to the love of your life, you make a spontaneous wish for true love, and then magically wake up as the bride-to-be,” Netflix wrote.

The “Freaky Friday” actress, who announced the birth of her son Luai in July 2023, was born in the Bronx and grew up in Nassau County’s Merrick and Suffolk County’s Cold Spring Harbor.

The new flick, scheduled to premiere on Friday, Mar. 15, is part of a two-film contract the “Mean Girls” star entered with Netflix – the second of the pair of movies, titled “Our Little Secret,” is currently in the making, and no release date has been released.

Lohan, age 37, made her return to screens everywhere when she starred in the Netflix Christmas romcom “Falling For Christmas,” where she played a spoiled heiress who suffers amnesia while skiing and catches feelings for a family-man ski lodge owner.

While she moved to Dubai in 2014, she has continued to travel to the US for acting gigs.

The famous redhead first got her start when, at age three, she was signed by Ford Models, but her big break came when she starred alongside Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson in Disney’s 1998 “The Parent Trap.”

Since then, she has starred in popular movies such as “The Parent Trap,” “Freaky Friday,” and “Life-Size.”

Most recently, she made a cameo in the 2024 remake of her uber-popular movie “Mean Girls.”

