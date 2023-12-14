First Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Opens In Hudson Valley: Here's Where

The new Westchester County dispensary, Elevate, opened in Mount Vernon on Monday, Dec. 11 at 127 South Terrace Ave., New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, Dec. 14.

The new adult-use facility joins 37 other dispensaries across New York State that are expected to be open by the end of the year, according to Hochul.

"As New York expands the most equitable cannabis market in the nation, my administration remains committed to building a safe industry for all New Yorkers that will grow our small business community," Hochul said, adding, "These new dispensaries continue our mission of strengthening our legal market while at the same time helping to push out the bad actors who skirt our laws and undermine all we are trying to accomplish."

According to Elevate's website, the dispensary is dedicated to "cultivating a healthy and happy community of cannabis consumers" and sells both recreational and medical products.

The dispensary's opening follows legislation passed in May that was intended to stop storefronts from selling cannabis without a license. Since June, Office of Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance enforcement officers have been inspecting shops and and padlocking any unlicensed stores.

In total, the effort has resulted in more than 11,000 lbs of seized illicit cannabis, which was worth over $54 million, according to Hochul. These inspections are set to continue every week across the state.

Among the new dispensaries opening in New York in December, eight are majority Black-owned, five are Hispanic-owned, and nine are women-owned, which New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander said is "particularly heartening."

"Considering the national landscape, where Black and brown ownership in cannabis is exceedingly rare, I am incredibly proud of this result. This isn't just about numbers; it's a clear indication of our dedication to creating a more equitable and inclusive cannabis industry," Alexander continued.

A full list of new dispensaries opening in New York State can be viewed by clicking here.

