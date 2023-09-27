Firefighter Sues His Department, City In Hudson Valley For Discrimination Claims

Robert Pappas, a 19-year member of the Peekskill Fire Department, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the city of Peekskill, the Peekskill Fire Department, and Peekskill Fire Chief James Seymour IV.

According to Pappas's complaint, the fire department failed to promote him to the rank of lieutenant on three separate occasions despite his claims that he had the most seniority and the highest-ranking score on the civil service promoting exam.

On each occasion, Pappas, who is of Middle Eastern descent, was passed over in favor of candidates who were white, he alleges in his complaint.

Pappas also claimed that he was repeatedly denied recognition for his professional achievements, including a life-saving rescue, as well as given the least desirable work assignments.

After submitting a formal written complaint to city officials about the alleged discrimination, he was denied job benefits including those to which he was entitled after a workplace injury in November 2022, he added in the complaint.

Pappas is now seeking to be instated into the lieutenant position in addition to retroactive compensation, benefits, and other damages.

According to court documents, Pappas has been a Peekskill resident his entire life and was named Hudson Valley Firefighter of the Year in 2019. He has also served as a municipal fire instructor since 2018 and has volunteered as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in other towns.

Daily Voice reached out to Peekskill city officials and Chief Seymour for comment but did not hear back.

