Fire Seriously Damages Home In Rockland, Injures 2 Firefighters

Two firefighters were injured battling a three-alarm blaze in the Hudson Valley.

The Hillburn house fire.
The Hillburn house fire. Photo Credit: Rampo Police Department
Kathy Reakes
It broke out around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, May 7 in Sloatsburg at 59 Grant Street, said Det. Lt. Chris Franklin, of the Ramapo Police.

The fire is believed to be non-suspicious at this time, and no criminality is suspected, Franklin said.

 The home was occupied at the time of the blaze, and all occupants evacuated safely, he added.

Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while extinguishing the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

