Finding Her 'Voice': Orange County 13-Year-Old Youngest Contestant Of Season On NBC Show

Julia, who calls Orange County home, and lives in Warwick, is the youngest competitor of the season to date did her thing.

In fact, judges Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani both spun their chairs around as Julia advanced to the next round after belting out the classic "Dream a Little Dream of Me."

Julia has been singing since the age of 5 and is a talented ukulele player and former member of the chorus in the Warwick Valley Middle School system.

Julia's road to "The Voice" started with a blind audition and she was good enough to make it all the way to Los Angeles to perform for the judges in person.

The Warwick Valley Central School District is fully behind the young performer who featured her on their website.

“From the moment I met Julia back in fifth grade, it was quite clear that she possessed some amazing skills and talent, and she does it all,” said WVMS chorus teacher Shane Peters on the distrtict's website. “If she wasn’t on the softball field, you could find her at Ukulele Club rehearsal. If she wasn’t preparing a solo for the chorus concert, she’d be playing her violin.”

Now that she is moving on to the next level of competition, Julia seemed pretty confident on stage that she could make it to the end.

The next step is on to Battle Rounds, scheduled to air on Monday, Oct. 23 and Monday, Nov. 6 on NBC.

