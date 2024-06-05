Hudson Valley Fentanyl Dealer Busted By Drug Task Force, Police Say

Orange County resident Jermaine Boykin, age 46, of Newburgh, was arrested on Tuesday, June 4, in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s OAttorney's Task Force agents had been investigating the sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the area of Kennedy Fried Chicken located at 472 Main St. in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Harris said the area has drawn the attention of the task force due to recent overdoses in the area as well as reports of criminal activity by area residents.

After a month-long investigation, agents identified Boykin as a fentanyl dealer who was frequenting the area of Kennedy Fried Chicken to sell drugs, Harris said.

Agents made several fentanyl and cocaine purchases from Boykin throughout the investigation at that location and other locations throughout the city, Harris added.

Boykin, aka "Murder," was nabbed by members of the task force with help from the Dutchess County Sheriff's OfSheriff'sthe city of Poughkeepsie Police.

Boykin was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and held at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s OfSheriff'sing his arraignment.

Several additional charges related to his drug sales are pending.

Harris said the task force warns the public that cocaine is often mixed with fentanyl, a dangerous drug that is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Dutchess County.

If anyone has information regarding this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the task force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.