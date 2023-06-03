Fatal Wrong-Way Crash: Victim ID'd After Vehicles Collide Head-On In Orange County

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday, June 2 in Orange County on I-84 westbound near mile post marker 11 in the town of Wawayanda.

New York State Police say that an investigation revealed Sullivan County resident Tom Lloyd, age 81, of the village of Bloomingburg, was operating a gray 2013 Honda eastbound on the westbound side, in the wrong direction.

Orange County resident Ethel Kowalczik, age 48, from the village of Unionville, was operating a 2012 Dodge on the westbound side when she was struck head-on by Lloyd, state police said.

Lloyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kowalczik was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown where she received treatment for her injuries, said police.

Several motorists who witnessed the vehicle traveling the wrong way called 911 to report the driver just prior to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or operation of the vehicle just prior to the crash is asked to please contact State Police Middletown Communications at 845-344-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

