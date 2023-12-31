Fatal House Fire Breaks Out In Central Nyack

The blaze in Rockland County broke out at around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at 49 Laurel Rd. in Central Nyack.

As responders arrived, they observed a single-family home with fire engulfing the first floor.

The Central Nyack Fire Department was on the scene along with several other volunteer fire companies from throughout the county.

The firefighters conducted an interior search of the residence, which resulted in them locating an unconscious man in an upstairs bedroom.

The man, age 74, was removed from the residence, and "although every attempt was made to resuscitate him, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," according to Clarkstown PD Detective Norman Peters.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Clarkstown PD - Detective Bureau is handling the investigation and has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the fire to contact them at 845-639-5840.

