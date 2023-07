The crash took place in Rockland County early Friday, July 14 on Route 303 in West Nyack.

Clarkstown Police said the fatal crash has closed southbound lanes from Route 59 overpass near the transfer station to the town line.

The department's accident investigation team is on the scene.

Route 303 is expected to reopen before noon.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.