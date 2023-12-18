Fatal Crash In Hudson Valley: 17-Year-Old ID'd As Victim, Girl Critically Injured

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 on Albany Post Road (Route 9) in Cortlandt.

According to New York State Police spokesman AJ Hicks, an iitial investigation revealed Putnam County resident Vladislav Saban, of Cold Spring, operating a 2012 Toyota Prius southbound sideswiped a Subaru Forester while passing illegally on the right shoulder.

Saban lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility pole, and then a tree.

Garrison and Continental Village Fire Departments along with Peekskill EMS extracted Vladislav from the vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene.

During extraction, an unresponsive 16-year-old girl was found in the rear of the vehicle. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla in critical condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to Investigators are asked to contact state police investigators at 914-769-2600.

