Fatal Crash: 56-Year-Old Victim ID'd In Orange County

The crash took place in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., Monday, April 17 on Route 211 in the town of Wallkill.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 2012 Subaru driven by Juan M. Castillo, age 37, of the town of Wallkill, had struck a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 56-year-old George Marse of Port Jervis, said Wallkill Police Deputy Chief Antonino Spano.

Marse was transported by Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services to Garnet Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The collision occurred as Castillo’s vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 211 East when the vehicle he was driving collided with the rear of Marse’s vehicle.

Marse’s vehicle was also traveling westbound but stopped on State Route 211 East at the intersection with Tower Drive, Spano said.

The investigation by Town of Wallkill Police Department detectives into the collision is ongoing. The department was assisted by:

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

New York State Police

Silver Lake Fire Department

Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services

Town of Wallkill Department of Public Works

Town of Wallkill Office of Emergency Management.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.