Orange County resident Sher Singh, of Middletown, died around dd12:05 p.m., Thursday, July 11, during a three-vehicle crash with a tractor-trailer in Sullivan County on Route 155 in the town of Cochecton.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Ford 650 Budget rental truck and a 2023 GMC were traveling north on Route 155 when the Budget truck crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a 2023 Freightliner traveling south.

Nevel said the initial impact caused the Freightliner to lose control, enter the opposite lane, and strike the GMC. The GMC left the roadway and came to rest on the east shoulder.

Singh was driving the GMC, Nevel said. He was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Callicoon, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the State Police in Liberty at 845-292-6600.

