Fatal Crash: 32-Year-Old Rockland Man Struck By Pickup Truck

A 32-year-old Hudson Valley man was struck and killed by a 2008 Ford F150 pickup truck on a busy roadway.

Kathy Reakes
The crash took place in Rockland County around 11:45 p.m., Monday, July 24 on Route 17 in Ramapo.

According to Sgt. Shawn Bakker of the Ramapo Police, the unidentified man was walking along Route 17 when he was struck by the truck driven by a 62-year-old Sloatsburg resident traveling northbound.

The man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Bakker said.

The investigation is currently ongoing by the Ramapo Police Department's Crash Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

