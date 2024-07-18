Greenwich Resident, Fandango Founder J. Michael Cline, 64, Was Father Of 6

Cline, age 64, a homeowner in Greenwich, died around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, at the Kimberly Hotel on 50th Street, said the New York City Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive male with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position. An investigation remains ongoing," NYPD said.

Police officials gave Palm Beach, Florida, as Cline's primary address.

After leaving Fandango, Cline ran several tech and venture capital firms, including hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, and founded companies through his Accretive company.

A married father of six, Cline was chairman of the business incubator Juxtapose at the time of his death. At that time, it had helped launch companies such as Nectar and Great Jones.

Cline earned his bachelor's degree from Cornell and a master's from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

