Fallen Tree Blocks School Bus Carrying Young Campers In Hudson Valley

Several young summer campers in Northern Westchester face longer rides home because of a fallen tree that has blocked a school bus's route and prevented it from turning around. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Austin Pacheco
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Lewisboro just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, when a tree fell on Route 35 in front of a bus carrying young campers from the Little Explorers camp at Lewisboro Elementary School. 

According to the Lewisboro Parks and Recreation Department, the bus is too large to turn around, so the children on board will have a delayed ride to their bus stops. 

However, the children are all safe and police are at the scene, officials added. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

